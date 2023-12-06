Gujarat's iconic dance form Garba now on Unesco's intangible cultural heritage list

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gujarat's iconic dance form Garba has found a place in Unesco’s prestigious intangible cultural heritage list of humanity. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday made the announcement on micro-blogging site ‘X’ and stated that it was a proud moment for the country.

“Congratulations India. A moment of profound national pride as 'Garba of Gujarat' is inscribed in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. This marks the 15th ICH element from India to achieve this prestigious recognition. Garba, a tradition symbolizing celebration, devotion, gender inclusivity, and social equality, transcends geographical boundaries,” he posted.

The minister further added that the inscription is testimony to the tireless efforts being made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase our rich culture, traditions and heritage to the world.

The intergovernmental committee of UNESCO’s 2003 convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed ‘Garba of Gujarat’ on the list during its 18th session being held in Botswana.

“Excited to share that #Garba of Gujarat is now India’s 15th inscription on the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity!,” Unesco’s New Delhi cluster office also posted on ‘X’.

Garba is performed on the occasion of Navaratri, which is dedicated to the worship of the feminine energy or ‘Shakti’. The dance takes place around a perforated earthenware pot lit with an oil lamp, or an image of the mother goddess Amba, stated the Unesco portal.

“Garba fosters social equality by diluting socio-economic, gender and religious structures. It continues to be inclusive of diverse and marginalized communities, thus strengthening social bonds,” the description of the dance form on the website further read.

Earlier, Durga Puja in Kolkata (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017) and Yoga (2016) were added to the prestigious list.

India is a signatory of the 2003 UNESCO convention which aims for the safeguarding of intangible heritage along with traditions and living expression. Intangible cultural heritage means the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills – as well as the instruments, objects, artifacts and cultural spaces associated with them that communities, groups and, in some cases, individuals recognize as a part of their cultural heritage.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Gujarat's iconic dance form Garba has found a place in Unesco’s prestigious intangible cultural heritage list of humanity. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday made the announcement on micro-blogging site ‘X’ and stated that it was a proud moment for the country. “Congratulations India. A moment of profound national pride as 'Garba of Gujarat' is inscribed in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. This marks the 15th ICH element from India to achieve this prestigious recognition. Garba, a tradition symbolizing celebration, devotion, gender inclusivity, and social equality, transcends geographical boundaries,” he posted. The minister further added that the inscription is testimony to the tireless efforts being made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase our rich culture, traditions and heritage to the world.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The intergovernmental committee of UNESCO’s 2003 convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed ‘Garba of Gujarat’ on the list during its 18th session being held in Botswana. “Excited to share that #Garba of Gujarat is now India’s 15th inscription on the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity!,” Unesco’s New Delhi cluster office also posted on ‘X’. Garba is performed on the occasion of Navaratri, which is dedicated to the worship of the feminine energy or ‘Shakti’. The dance takes place around a perforated earthenware pot lit with an oil lamp, or an image of the mother goddess Amba, stated the Unesco portal. “Garba fosters social equality by diluting socio-economic, gender and religious structures. It continues to be inclusive of diverse and marginalized communities, thus strengthening social bonds,” the description of the dance form on the website further read. Earlier, Durga Puja in Kolkata (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017) and Yoga (2016) were added to the prestigious list. India is a signatory of the 2003 UNESCO convention which aims for the safeguarding of intangible heritage along with traditions and living expression. Intangible cultural heritage means the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills – as well as the instruments, objects, artifacts and cultural spaces associated with them that communities, groups and, in some cases, individuals recognize as a part of their cultural heritage. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp