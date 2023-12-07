Home Nation

Mizoram's CM-designate Lalduhoma says will meet Shah & Jaishankar to take up refugee issue

He added that he would also discuss the issue of the displaced Kukis stating, “They are all Indian citizens and our brothers and sisters.

Published: 07th December 2023

Lalduhoma

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief and party's CM candidate for Mizoram Lalduhoma. (PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram’s chief minister-designate and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) stalwart Lalduhoma on Wednesday said he would take up the issues of refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh and displaced Kukis from Manipur taking shelter in the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

After meeting Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl and staking a claim to form the government, Lalduhoma told journalists that he would meet the two central ministers in Delhi.

“External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who happens to be my batchmate, called me yesterday (Tuesday) over the phone. I will go to Delhi at a convenient time and discuss the issue. This is a matter of diplomacy,” the former Indian Police Service officer-turned-politician said on the issue of the refugees from the two neighbouring countries.

He added that he would also discuss the issue of the displaced Kukis stating, “They are all Indian citizens and our brothers and sisters. We will take care of them.” 

The previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government had sheltered over 12,000 displaced Kukis from Manipur and some 35,000 fleeing Chin and Kuki-Chin refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.

The Kukis were displaced by the ethnic violence. The Chin refugees had fled Myanmar amid a political unrest while the Kuki-Chin refugees crossed over while fleeing an armed conflict between Bangladeshi forces.

Talking about his meeting with the governor, Lalduhoma said they discussed the issue of formation of the government.

“He (governor) appointed me as the new chief minister. He asked me to form the government which will be done on Friday. He assured full cooperation,” Lalduhoma said. 

