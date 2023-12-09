Army to use AI to track enemy deployment

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army is in the process of inducting an indigenously-developed software that will enable it to profile all equipment on the enemy side and also help it to better utilise and draw usable information out of intelligence inputs.

Sources said, “The software we are inducting is Artificial Intelligence-based, which can collect electronic signatures of the equipment across the borders and profile them, thus helping in determining their movement in future.”

Also, for faster decision making, AI software has been developed for predictive analysis. It will also help sift through intelligence input, which come in bulk, a source said. It will grade the inputs as per the credibility of sources.

From the electronic signature, it will help in getting a sense of the enemy’s “Order of Battle”. After it detects the electronic signature of the arms, equipment and vehicle, it would get registered like a finger print, which would enable the Army to track the movement of the enemy’s formations, another source said.

The data would be picked up by satellites and radars and help in analysis and prediction. By leveraging the power of digital technologies, the Army aims to enhance its operational readiness, intelligence gathering and tactical response.

India’s border with China has been tense ever since the latter moved troops closer to the Line of Actual Control in May 2020.

The new software is expected to bridge the technology gap in India’s defence strategy. Its integration is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunication (MeitY). This partnership is aimed at moving beyond hardware, developing military-grade applications, advanced electronics and IT infrastructure, aligned seamlessly with the national vision encapsulated in the Digital India and Make in India initiatives.

USING E-SIGNATURES

The AI-based system can collect electronic signatures of the equipment across the border and profile them, which can help in finding out their movement in future, sources said.

