BJP names observers to pick new CMs

NEW DELHI: After deliberating for three days, the BJP on Friday appointed nine central observers for the election of legislature party leaders in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The legislature party leaders will become the chief ministers of the three states.

Among the nine observers appointed by the Parliamentary Board of BJP are Union minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP vice-president Saroj Pandey, and party general secretary Vinod Tawde (for Rajasthan); Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and BJP general secretary Dushwant Kumar Gautam (Chhattisgarh); and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha president K Laxman, and BJP national general secretary Asha Lakra (for Madhya Pradesh).

According to top BJP sources, the meetings to pick legislature party leaders will be held by Sunday or Monday.

Speaking to this newspaper, one of the appointed central observers said that they would be reaching the capital of their assigned states by Saturday morning to speed up the processes.

“We can’t say anything. As central observers, we will be overseeing that the meetings consensually elect legislature party leaders. I think everything will be known to all by Sunday or Monday afternoon,” he remarked. The observers’ role is to ensure the meeting to pick the CM is fair and consensual.

Resigned MPs told to vacate govt bungalows

The Lok Sabha Housing Committee is learnt to have asked all BJP MPs who have resigned from the LS after winning state polls to vacate their allotted bungalows in Delhi within a month

