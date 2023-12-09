Mamata calls out BJP’s ‘politics of vendetta’

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee described Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Parliament as BJP’s politics of vendetta and a betrayal of her constitutional rights. She also pointed out that there would be no reason for not fielding her in the fray in the next year’s Lok Sabha election from Moitra’s Krishnagar constituency.

She said the party stands with Mahua. “She was not even allowed to defend herself. The members were not given enough time to go through the report of the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha. This is unacceptable. People will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. We will fight together under the banner of INDIA bloc,” Mamata said.

When asked if Mahua would be given the party nomination from Krishnagar in next year’s LS polls, Mamata said, “There is no reason why Mahua will not be given the ticket. The party has already made her district president of Krishnanagar.”

Terming Mahua’s expulsion as a fall-out of BJP’s political game, Mamata said, “Had you (BJP) been strong enough to defeat her, you could have fought an electoral battle against her in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Mahua will fight boldly. She is a victim of circumstances. She will attend the people’s parliament outside the House, which will boost her confidence. It is a sad day for the Indian Parliament.” The TMC chief congratulated the INDIA alliance for backing Mahua and expressed hope that in the next Lok Sabha polls, all parties in the Opposition bloc will contest the elections together.

“This matter has opened our eyes again against the BJP’s vindictive politics. This is unfortunate for democracy. I thought that the Prime Minister must have reconsidered her expulsion. But when I got the information I was shocked,” she said in Kalimpong in north Bengal where she has gone as part of her prior schedule.

The TMC chief highlighted the submission of a nearly 500-page report to Parliament, followed by a mere 30-minute window for all parties to discuss the matter and subsequently expel Moitra.

“I fail to comprehend how members can thoroughly review 500 pages within 30 minutes. How can all speakers reach a decision? I condemn the way democracy has been undermined. Despite having a two-thirds majority in the assembly, we refrain from expelling anyone arbitrarily,” she said.

Following a heated debate in Lok Sabha, during which Moitra was denied the opportunity to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed a motion for her expulsion for “unethical conduct,” which was approved by a voice vote.

