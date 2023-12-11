Rajasthan police arrests two shooters for Karni Sena chief’s murder

Rajesh Asnani and Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: Rajasthan police have arrested two culprits in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Chandigarh in a Saturday night joint operation with the Delhi police.

The two shooters, named Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, have been brought to Jaipur along with co-accused Ramveer. So far, four have been detained in connection with the murder of Gogamedi, who was shot dead on December 5 in his house. The two believed to be shooters were planning to flee to Nepal, police said.

ADG Crime Dinesh M N in a statement said both Rohit and Nitin were found hiding in a room above a liquor vend. Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joeseph had deployed seven from his team for the operation.

The police decided to wait until midnight for the operation to ensure minimal risk. The police apprehended both the shooters and their accomplice Udham Singh who assisted them in their escape. A senior Delhi Police officer said that the Crime Branch was tracking the shooters movement for the last 72 hours after the Rajasthan Police approached them.

“Rajasthan Police provided intel that the shooters, after killing Gogamedi took a taxi to Didwana in Rajasthan. From there, they boarded a bus to Delhi,” Special CP RS Yadav told reporters. The shooters had concealed their weapons after the murder. However, they were using mobile phone during their escape which helped in tracing them.

Police interrogation has revealed that Nitin Fauji is from Mahendragarh in Haryana and Rohit Rathod from Nagaur district in Rajasthan. They were in contact with gangster Rohit Godara following the murder.

Simultaneously their handler Virendra Charan provided them with logistics, weapons and money.

