Home Nation

Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife rejected by Delhi HC

The former J&K chief minister was approaching the high court with his appeal against the family court’s August 2016 order which dismissed his divorce petition.

Published: 12th December 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah highlighted the importance of dissent in a democratic society at the ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea moved by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah, saying there was no infirmity in the earlier judgment of the family court.

“we find no infirmity with the view taken by the family court that the allegations of cruelty were vague and unacceptable and the appellant failed to prove any act which can be termed cruelty either physical or mental. Consequently, we find no merit in the appeal, the same is accordingly dismissed,” a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan noted in the order.

A detailed order will be available later in the day.

The former J&K chief minister was approaching the high court with his appeal against the family court’s August 2016 order which dismissed his divorce petition. Abdullah pleaded their marriage had irretrievably broken down and wanted to get re-married.

As per his plea, the couple got married in 1994 but has not been in a conjugal relationship since 2007. In September 2023, the high court directed Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to Payal monthly as interim maintenance and Rs 60,000 each for the education of their two sons every month.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Omar Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp