‘Probe me in assets case as I’ve completed 1 yr as MLA’

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat’s political scene, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Umesh Makwana has stirred the pot by urging the Anti-Corruption Bureau (A.C.B.) to investigate his assets, along with those of other MLAs, MPs, ministers, and government officers. Makwana, marking a year as an MLA, proposes that the ACB’s findings be made public on the Gujarat government website.

The letter has gained traction on social media, prompting Makwana to explain that, contrary to public perception, MLAs lack the influence to engage in corrupt practices in infrastructure projects. He emphasizes the need for an investigation, citing the absolute authority of IPS and IAS officers.

An anonymous political source notes the discomfort associated with the ACB’s mention, highlighting Makwana’s bold challenge to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The context is set against the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, which indicates an increase in corruption cases in Gujarat, with 160 officials booked by the ACB in 2022, including five for disproportionate assets. The report records 146 cases in 2020 and 136 cases in 2021, with a notable decline in cases of disproportionate property against government officials from 37 in 2020 to 11 in 2021.

According to a leader who wished to remain anonymous, “This letter has raised many questions against the government system and the collusive corruption of politicians in Gujarat,” he added. The NCRB report for 2022 states that 160 officials were booked in Gujarat by the ACB, and five officials had disproportionate asset cases filed against them.

