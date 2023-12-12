Quad Summit pushed to second half of 2024 after Biden fails to confirm presence as R-Day chief guest

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much anticipated Quad Summit, which was being considered for January, has now been pushed to the second half of 2024.

The date for the summit was being considered around Republic Day for which US President Joe Biden was expected to be the chief guest. However, since there has been no confirmation of his presence as the chief guest, the summit has been postponed for the later half of 2024.

"The Quad Summit in India is proposed to be held later in 2024. India is looking for revised dates that will be factored in keeping in mind the dates that are available for all Quad leaders," said a source.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese despite having official commitments (Japan commences its Diet in January and Australia’s national day is on January 26th) were ready to make adjustments in keeping with President Biden’s confirmation.

This is being viewed as a possible fallout of the US indictment which has been followed by high level official visits to India.

Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer was in Delhi last week, while FBI chief Asher Wray and Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Briane E Nelson are both in India at present.

"I think the US and India have a complicated history. We have not always been wholly aligned and have not always found it easy to work together as partners and we have not found it easy to be on the same side of issues geopolitically," Finer had said in Delhi. Finer’s visit happened a few days after the US indictment where an Indian was accused of allegedly being involved in a foiled murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

India has set up an inquiry committee to look into the charges made by the US Department of Justice.

The accused, Nikhil Gupta, has been under US custody. He was extradited to the US from Prague after he was arrested there in June.

Meanwhile, it's not just India that the US has concerns with at present. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh (January 7) are also a point of concern for them. Many official delegations from the US have visited Dhaka this year.

The US has threatened Bangladesh with sanctions if there are no free and fair polls, accusing the country of human rights violations. Bangladesh’s elections are likely to go in favour of the incumbent government as many of the opposition parties are boycotting the polls.

