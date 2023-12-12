Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA found guilty of raping minor in 2014

Gond was not an MLA at that time and the trial of the case was going on in the POCSO Court. After he was elected the MLA, the files were transferred to the MP-MLA Court.

Published: 12th December 2023

By PTI

SONBHADRA: A local court here on Tuesday convicted BJP MLA Ramdular Gond for raping a minor girl nine years ago and fixed December 15 for pronouncing the punishment.

Additional District Judge (First), MP/MLA Court, Ehsan Ullah Khan, found the MLA guilty in the 2014 rape case, said Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Satyaprakash Tripathi.

He added that the court has sent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA to judicial custody while fixing December 15 for pronouncing the punishment.

Gond is the MLA from Duddhi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Giving detail of the case, Tripathi said that the incident took place on November 4, 2014, and a case was registered against the MLA under sections 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 5L/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The MLA's wife was the gram pradhan at the time of the incident, he added.

The Myorpur Police had registered a case against the MLA on the complaint of the victim's brother.

Gond was not an MLA at that time and the trial of the case was going on in the POCSO Court. After he was elected the MLA, the files were transferred to the MP-MLA Court.

