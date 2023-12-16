Delhi police arrest sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat in Parliament security breach case

By Agencies

The Delhi police have arrested the sixth accused, Mahesh Kumawat in the Parliament security breach case on Saturday on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. Kumawat had connected with the alleged mastermind of the case Lalit Jha and the four other accused through a Facebook group called 'Bhagat Singh Fan Page'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said that the five other accused arrested in the December 13 security breach case had plans for self-immolation and distributing pamphlets before settling on the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha's chamber with smoke canisters.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, which is investigating the case, also plans to record the statement of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who had authorised the visitor passes for the two men who breached security to enter the House.

Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- had jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

"Before finalising this plan (to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber), they (accused) had explored certain ways that could be impactful in sending their message to the government," a Delhi Police official aware of the investigations told PTI.

They first explored immolating themselves by covering their bodies with fireproof gel but dropped this idea.

They also considered distributing pamphlets inside the Parliament but finally went ahead with the plan they executed on Wednesday, the official said.

A team of the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence team has also planned to record the statement of Simha, the BJP's MP from Mysore, in connection with the case, the official added.

Late on Friday, the investigators took the accused to various places where they met and conspired on the breach.

The police are likely to seek Parliament's permission to recreate the breach that occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

Sources said the investigators have also not given a clean chit to Mahesh Kumwat and Kailash -- who allegedly helped Jha escape.

The police will soon take Jha to Nagaur in Rajasthan where he stayed after fleeing on Wednesday. He will be taken to the place where he claimed to have destroyed his and the other's mobile phones, another official said.

All five arrested accused have been sent to seven days' police custody.

