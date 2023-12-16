Home Nation

Pannun Murder Plot: Indian-American lawmakers warn of 'Significant Damage' to bilateral ties

"It is critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable, and provide assurances that this will not happen again," their statement said.

Published: 16th December 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh separatist leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office. (Photo | AP)

Sikh separatist leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  Indian-American legislators in the US Congress, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar released a joint statement after receiving a classified briefing from the Biden Administration on Gupta's indictment.

"We believe the US-India partnership has made a meaningful impact on the lives of both of our people, but we are concerned that the actions outlined in the indictment could, if not appropriately addressed, cause significant damage to this very consequential partnership," the five Indian American congressmen said.

"As Members of Congress, the safety and well-being of our constituents is our most important priority. The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning," the statement said.

"We welcome the Government of India's announcement of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the murder plot, and it is critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable, and provide assurances that this will not happen again," it said.

The lawmakers said they appreciated the administration providing a classified briefing on the Department of Justice's indictment of Gupta.

On November 29, Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in the US in connection with his alleged participation in a foiled plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen, on American soil.

The 52-year-old was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which has a maximum sentence of a 10-year jail term.

US authorities had alleged Gupta agreed to pay an assassin USD 100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 at the request of the US in connection with his alleged participation in the plot to kill Pannun.

India has already constituted a high-level probe team to investigate the allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

Pro-Khalistan group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) welcomed the briefing by the US administration.

"It is reassuring that the US Congress is steadfast in its fundamental constitutional duty to protect the life and liberty and freedom of expression of the US Citizen at home and abroad. This is the bedrock of American Democracy," Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ, said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biden Indian-American lawmakers Nikhil Gupta Sikh separatist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp