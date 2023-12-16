Rajasthan: Sharma takes over with 2 deputies

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan witnessed a generational shift on Friday when first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma took over as the new CM at a grand ceremony in Jaipur’s Ramniwas Bagh. It was a double delight for Sharma as he took oath as the new Rajasthan CM on a day that marked his 57th birthday.

The ceremony at the historic Albert Hall was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharma took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. Two Deputy CMs, Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, were also sworn in.

Two former chief ministers of the state, Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje, took part in the proceedings.

Three stages were set up at Albert Hall. The first accommodated saints and sages from across the country, the second hosted political leaders, and the third was kept for the oath-taking process. Prime Minister Modi expressed his respects to the saints before joining the stage where the Governor and the newly sworn-in leaders were seated.

Sharma assumed charge at his office in the secretariat, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Following the oath, Sharma said, “We will leave no stone unturned to make Rajasthan the best and the most prosperous state of the country.” Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated his birthday with his family at the Chambal Power House guest house, visiting the Govind Devji temple and seeking blessings from his parents.

Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, while Deputy CM Diya Kumari also sought blessings at the Govind Devji Temple. The BJP named Sharma as its surprise pick for the CM’s post on December 12. At the central observers’ suggestion, the new MLAs formally elected him as the legislature party’s leader or the CM-designate.

Sharma, who is from Bharatpur district, won the Sanganer constituency of Jaipur with a margin of 48,081 votes. He was regarded as a dedicated RSS and BJP worker, who went about his job without making any fuss. He moved up the ladder in the state BJP, holding responsibilities in the organisation but never in the government.

About three decades back, he held his first public office as the sarpanch of a village in Bharatpur district.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan, while the Congress got 69. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the House. With 35 years of political experience, Sharma is the first chief minister to take oath on his birthday.

Sharma has wasted no time in forming his team, with the appointment of three IAS officers in his office — T Ravikant as principal secretary, Anandi as secretary, and Soumya Jha as Joint Secretary — all on a temporary basis while they continue in their existing roles.

‘Will make Rajasthan the best state’

