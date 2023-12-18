Home Nation

2,380 high-yielding crop varieties introduced in 9 years due to climate change

Around 80% of the varieties are abiotic (climatic stress) and biotic (pest-resistant) stresses, helping farmers to adapt to climate challenges.

Published: 18th December 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers at work-Agriculture-sowing

Image used for representational purpose. (Express)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has released around 2,380 high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties in the past nine years to help small and marginal farmers in tackling climate change. Around 80% of the varieties are abiotic (climatic stress) and biotic (pest-resistant) stresses, helping farmers to adapt to climate challenges.

Moreover, the government has also supported 68 location-specific climate-resilient technologies that have been developed and popularised for wider adoption among farming communities. Besides, it also plans agricultural contingency plans for 650 districts to help policymakers to take decisions in the event of delayed monsoons and other extreme weather events and prioritise resources towards developmental programmes.

Incidentally, a government study shows that production of major crops will decline in the next two decades. Climate change has led to an increase in frequency of events like extreme weather, irregular rainfall and drought, resulting in a decrease in the yield of grains. This has affected small farmers due to an increase in farm indebtedness and encouraged outmigration, says the government.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Arjun Munda told Parliament that different research models indicate that in the absence of adaptation measures, the production of major food crops like rice, wheat, maize, soybean would drop in the next two decades.

Munda tabled simulation modelling studies in Parliament which show that climate change projections are likely to reduce irrigated rice yields by 3%, rainfed rice yields by 7 to 28%, wheat yield by 3.2-5.3%, maize yield by 9-10% and an increase in the soybean yield by 2.5-5.5% in 2020-2039.

TAGS
Climate change climate-resilient crop farmers

