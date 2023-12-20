Home Nation

Lok Sabha breach case: Delhi police detain one more accused from UP's Jalaun

Kulshrestha was allegedly in touch with those who jumped into the chambers of Lok Sabha from the audience gallery breaching the security of the Parliament. 

Published: 20th December 2023 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel apprehend two persons carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke while he was protesting outside the Parliament premises, during the Winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel apprehend two persons carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke outside the Parliament premises, during the Winter session, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Delhi police on Wednesday detained one person from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh as part of the investigation of the Lok Sabha security breach incident that happened on December 13. 

Atul Kulshrestha alias Bacha from Orai city of Jalaun district, a resident of Muhalla Ramnagar was said to be in touch with the accused of the Parliament breach case through social media. 

Kulshrestha was allegedly in touch with those who jumped into the chambers of Lok Sabha from the audience gallery breaching the security of the Parliament. 

The Delhi police team left for the national capital on Wednesday afternoon with Kulshrestha, who, like his other accused, is also believed to be influenced by revolutionary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh.

However, as per the local sources, Kulshrestha is not affiliated with any political party or organisation. He has been active on social media since his student day and has no criminal record.

According to police sources, Kulshrestha was found to be active in a WhatsApp group created by youths who were involved in Parliament’s security breach attempt.

The sources claimed that Delhi police had reached Jalaun in search of Kulshrestha on Tuesday night. After several hours of combing operation, the police team spotted him and picked him up from the house based on suspicion. Jalaun Superintendent of Police Dr Eeraj Raja confirmed that Delhi Police was in the town and said that the team had taken Atul Kulshrestha to Delhi for questioning. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha security breach Jalaun Delhi police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp