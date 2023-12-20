Lok Sabha breach case: Delhi police detain one more accused from UP's Jalaun

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Delhi police on Wednesday detained one person from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh as part of the investigation of the Lok Sabha security breach incident that happened on December 13.

Atul Kulshrestha alias Bacha from Orai city of Jalaun district, a resident of Muhalla Ramnagar was said to be in touch with the accused of the Parliament breach case through social media.

Kulshrestha was allegedly in touch with those who jumped into the chambers of Lok Sabha from the audience gallery breaching the security of the Parliament.

The Delhi police team left for the national capital on Wednesday afternoon with Kulshrestha, who, like his other accused, is also believed to be influenced by revolutionary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh.

However, as per the local sources, Kulshrestha is not affiliated with any political party or organisation. He has been active on social media since his student day and has no criminal record.

According to police sources, Kulshrestha was found to be active in a WhatsApp group created by youths who were involved in Parliament’s security breach attempt.

The sources claimed that Delhi police had reached Jalaun in search of Kulshrestha on Tuesday night. After several hours of combing operation, the police team spotted him and picked him up from the house based on suspicion. Jalaun Superintendent of Police Dr Eeraj Raja confirmed that Delhi Police was in the town and said that the team had taken Atul Kulshrestha to Delhi for questioning.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: The Delhi police on Wednesday detained one person from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh as part of the investigation of the Lok Sabha security breach incident that happened on December 13. Atul Kulshrestha alias Bacha from Orai city of Jalaun district, a resident of Muhalla Ramnagar was said to be in touch with the accused of the Parliament breach case through social media. Kulshrestha was allegedly in touch with those who jumped into the chambers of Lok Sabha from the audience gallery breaching the security of the Parliament. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi police team left for the national capital on Wednesday afternoon with Kulshrestha, who, like his other accused, is also believed to be influenced by revolutionary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh. However, as per the local sources, Kulshrestha is not affiliated with any political party or organisation. He has been active on social media since his student day and has no criminal record. According to police sources, Kulshrestha was found to be active in a WhatsApp group created by youths who were involved in Parliament’s security breach attempt. The sources claimed that Delhi police had reached Jalaun in search of Kulshrestha on Tuesday night. After several hours of combing operation, the police team spotted him and picked him up from the house based on suspicion. Jalaun Superintendent of Police Dr Eeraj Raja confirmed that Delhi Police was in the town and said that the team had taken Atul Kulshrestha to Delhi for questioning. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp