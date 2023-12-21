Vasudev Devnani elected unopposed as Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Senior BJP MLA and former education minister of Rajasthan Vasudev Devnani was elected as the new Speaker of the state assembly on December 21.

Devnani who has been closely associated with the RSS faction of the party has a long legislative innings over five tenures and with the opposition Congress not raising any candidate, Devnani the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ajmer North was elected unopposed unanimously amid an atmosphere of friendship and bonhoime in the state assembly.

In a unanimous decision, the Rajasthan Assembly welcomed Vasudev Devnani as its new Speaker, marking a significant development in the state's political landscape.

Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma initiated the proceedings, proposing Devnani for the role, with support from Sachin Pilot. Subsequently, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented an alternative proposal, backed by Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara.

Vasundhara Raje and Deputy CM Diya Kumari further solidified the consensus by putting forth additional proposals, each gaining support from various members, including BAP MLA Rajkumar Roat and independent MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya. RLP MLA Hanuman Beniwal's proposal received backing from RLD MLA Subhash Garg, adding to the overwhelming support for Devnani.

Following the successful election, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma congratulated Vasudev Devnani, emphasizing the long-standing tradition of unanimous Speaker elections in the Assembly and expressing optimism about the positive impact of Devnani's leadership.

Congress Party President Govind Dotasara highlighted the collaborative effort in electing the new Speaker and urged Devnani to remain impartial despite external pressures. Sachin Pilot echoed similar sentiments, extending his congratulations to Devnani and affirming the commitment to uphold established conventions during legislative discussions.

In other political developments, CM Sharma returned to Jaipur from Delhi after meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speculation surrounds an imminent cabinet expansion, with sources suggesting approval from the Central High Command for the inclusion of 15 new ministers.

The expansion, expected in the next two to three days, is anticipated to prioritise young faces in a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources revealed a list of 30 potential ministerial candidates, emphasizing a blend of experience and fresh perspectives. The party contemplating an innovative approach by introducing new faces into the cabinet.

While some senior MLAs may secure ministerial positions, the emphasis appears to be on infusing new energy and ideas into the state's leadership.

