India got consular access to Nikhil Gupta thrice: MEA

NEW DELHI: Nikhil Gupta, who has been named by the US Justice Department in the foiled assassination attempt of Khalistani separatist Gurupatwant Pannun, has been granted consular access thrice in Prague since his arrest on June 30.

The 52-year-old, also known as Nick, is detained in Prague’s Pankrac prison. The US has been seeking his extradition since August. India has granted consular support to Gupta as he is an Indian citizen. “An Indian national is currently in the custody of the Czech authorities pending a request for extradition to the US. We have received consular access at least on three occasions,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, adding that the family of Gupta had gone to the Supreme Court, and since the matter is sub judice they would not make any further comments.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Court in Prague has said that the extradition of Gupta to the US is admissible. However, the decision of the municipal court in Prague has not yet taken legal effect, according to the spokesperson of the Czech justice ministry.

“The Ministry of Justice of the Czech Republic can confirm that Nikhil Gupta was apprehended and afterwards taken into provisional custody in the Czech Republic at the request of the competent authority of the US – which subsequently submitted a request for his extradition,” read the statement issued by the Czech Justice Ministry.

The Czech Justice Ministry also stated that the extradition request from the US alleges a conspiracy to commit murder for hire. After a preliminary investigation, the Municipal Public Prosecution Office in Prague filed a motion to declare the extradition admissible. The decisions of the Czech courts are also not publicly available online.

Meanwhile, the writ petition filed by Gupta’s family states that he was illegally detained at Prague Airport on June 30. “From the outset, the petitioner contends that the circumstances surrounding his arrest were marked by irregularities, with no formal arrest warrant presented and the apprehension executed by self-claimed US agents rather than Czech authorities.”

The petitioner also implores the court to delve into the intricate diplomatic nuances and scrutinise the violations of human rights. They invoke the court’s constitutional authority to safeguard Gupta’s interests in the face of perilous and allegedly wrongful detention.

