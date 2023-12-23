752 new Covid cases, four deaths reported in 24 hours 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, 2023, while the active cases have increased to 3,420, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka -- reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964).

The number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry's website stated that 220.67 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

