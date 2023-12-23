Prasanth Kishor's meeting with Chandrababu Naidu raises eyebrows in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted election strategist Prashant Kishor hit the headlines on Saturday as he arrived at the Vijayawada International Airport with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. It has been learnt that Kishor also met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli.

The surprising development has set political circles abuzz with speculation that Kishor is likely to offer advice to Naidu for the 2024 Assembly elections.

Notably, Kishor had co-founded I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) along with Rishi Raj Singh, Robbin Sharma and Sunil Kanugolu. The consultancy had successfully run the election campaign for YSRC in 2019 with Shantanu Singh as the campaign lead.

Later, Robbin Sharma founded ShowTime Consulting with Shantanu as one of the directors and head of operations. ShowTime is currently affiliated with the TDP. In 2021, after the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kishor quit strategising for political parties. Subsequently, he took up a padayatra in Bihar’s Champaran in 2022. In a recent interview, he also expressed that his ideology was close to that of the Congress.

In the viral video, Kishor is seen with Lokesh and Rajesh Kilaru - a close aide of the TDP secretary - and Shantanu Singh. They reportedly headed to Naidu’s residence, where Robin Sharma also joined them.

It has been learnt that the meeting went on for more than a couple of hours, where Kishor reportedly elaborated on the YSRC government’s failures and suggested an action plan for the yellow party to highlight the same.

Election strategist Prashant

Kishor & TDP general

secretary Nara Lokesh at the

Vijayawada Airport | Express

Later, he spoke to reporters at the Vijayawada airport and maintained that the meeting was only a courtesy call. “Chandrababu Naidu is a prominent senior leader and my meeting with him was just a courtesy call. There is no need for any speculation,” he said.

Will continue to work with YSRC: I-PAC

Responding to the developments, I-PAC, currently headed by Rishi Raj Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) maintained that the agency will continue to work with the YSRC. “I-PAC has been working in collaboration with @YSRCParty since last year. Together, we’re dedicated to working tirelessly until @ysjagan secures a thumping victory again in 2024 and continues his unwavering efforts to better the lives of the people of AP,” the post read.

According to sources, Shantanu facilitated the meeting between Kishor and Lokesh, when the latter was in New Delhi holding consultations for securing a bail for his father who was in jail at the time.

In view of the latest political developments in the State, it looks like the 2024 elections will be a showdown between Rishi Raj and the other co-founders of I-PAC.

Speculation is also rife that if the BJP, which is already in an alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s JSP, doesn’t come on board with the TDP-JSP alliance, the TDP, JSP, Left Parties and Congress might come together to fight against the YSRC.

It may be noted that Pawan Kalyan, while speaking at the Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting in Vizianagaram, reiterated that he has held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding joining the TDP-JSP pact.

YSRC mocks TDP for meeting with PK

The ruling YSRC mocked the Opposition TDP over the meeting with Kishor.

Taking to X, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu posted, “If the material itself lacks quality, what actions can be expected from a craftsman?” indirectly mentioning that TDP general secretary Lokesh is not a good material for politics

