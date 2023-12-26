Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search operation underway

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A search operation is underway and all staff are unharmed, officials said.

Delhi Police sources said a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found in a garden area behind the embassy, where the explosion took place.

The authenticity of the letter is being verified, they said.

When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation."

Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, "All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further."

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room).

A blast took place on Tuesday evening near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said.

The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot. Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said.

We can confirm that around 5:10 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation: Israel Embassy in New Delhi https://t.co/WB4jy1BmGK — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy.

A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed police.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed.

Police officials said that they are searching every corner of the area. No explosive has been found so far and the search operation is still underway.

The bomb disposal squad and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, they said.

Security personnel around the Israel embassy have remained on high alert since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, the officials said.

In January 2021, a low-intensity blast occurred near the Israel embassy here, damaging a few cars. No injuries were reported.

In February 2012, a bomb was planted under an Israeli embassy car here, injuring a diplomat's wife.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A search operation is underway and all staff are unharmed, officials said. Delhi Police sources said a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found in a garden area behind the embassy, where the explosion took place. The authenticity of the letter is being verified, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation." Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, "All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further." According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room). A blast took place on Tuesday evening near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said. The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot. Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said. We can confirm that around 5:10 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation: Israel Embassy in New Delhi https://t.co/WB4jy1BmGK — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023 Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy. A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed police. A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed. Police officials said that they are searching every corner of the area. No explosive has been found so far and the search operation is still underway. The bomb disposal squad and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, they said. Security personnel around the Israel embassy have remained on high alert since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, the officials said. In January 2021, a low-intensity blast occurred near the Israel embassy here, damaging a few cars. No injuries were reported. In February 2012, a bomb was planted under an Israeli embassy car here, injuring a diplomat's wife. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp