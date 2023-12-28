Metal balls found at blast site, Israel cautions its citizens in India

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) teams, conducting investigations around the Israel Embassy where a blast occurred on Tuesday, have discovered more than two dozen pieces of metal balls, suggesting the occurrence of a low-intensity explosion.

A senior official from the FSL stated, “Our teams have been on-site for the past two days, conducting a thorough search of the area. We have uncovered several pieces of metal balls scattered across the vicinity.” Preliminary findings point towards a low-intensity blast, possibly triggered by a crude bomb. “We are meticulously analysing all the evidence collected from the scene,” the official said.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday evening, raised alarms across security agencies due to its location in one of the nation’s most heavily guarded areas, outside the Israel Embassy. Additionally, a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was discovered at the scene.

A day following the explosion, multiple teams from the Delhi Police, including the forensic science laboratory and a canine unit, were observed conducting examinations in the vicinity of the suspected blast site. Central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were also present, accompanied by a significant police presence.

Sources revealed that the letter found a day earlier contained abusive language and referenced “Sir Allah Resistance,” potentially suggesting that the organisation claimed responsibility for the attack. After reviewing numerous CCTV footage recordings, the police have narrowed their focus to two individuals who were seen approaching the area before the explosion.

As part of the probe, the police are also scrutinising ‘end-to-end encrypted calls’ made from active mobile numbers near the Israel Embassy. A senior police official, requesting anonymity, stated, “Tracing such calls can be challenging, but through specialised investigative techniques and an analysis of nearby numbers, we can determine who was in the vicinity of the area where the blast occurred.” Meanwhile, Israel has cautioned its citizens in India to avoid public places and not to participate in crowded events.

