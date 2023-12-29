Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar elected as JD(U) president at party's national executive meeting

Published: 29th December 2023 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the JD(U) office for the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president at the party's national executive meeting here on Friday, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader K C Tyagi said.

The national council meeting of the party, scheduled to be held later in the day, is likely to ratify decisions taken in the executive meeting.

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

