Home Nation

J-K admin keeping watch, not Joshimath-like situation: L-G over cracks in structures in Doda

A team of Geological Survey of India officials has reached Doda for a detailed analysis and they are going to submit their findings to the government.

Published: 04th February 2023 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

A resident shows cracks that have appeared in his house in Nai Basti area, in Doda district, Jammu & Kashmir

A resident shows cracks that have appeared in his house in Nai Basti area, in Doda district, Jammu & Kashmir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was keeping a close watch on two dozen structures in Doda developing cracks but denied the situation was akin to the land subsidence witnessed in Joshimath.

The best possible assistance will be extended to the affected families of Nai Basti in the Thathri area, situated around 35 km from the Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway.

While three houses collapsed after developing cracks, 18 other structures were rendered unsafe, prompting the district administration to shift over 100 people to safer places.

"All the affected houses have been evacuated and there is no need to create much hype. The administration is keeping a close eye on the (emerging) situation and the best possible action will be taken (for their rehabilitation," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Raj Bhawan here.

Asked if it was a Joshimath-like situation in the affected village, the Lt Governor replied "absolutely not".

Uttarakhand's Joshimath - the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib - is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

"I do not have much knowledge (about the reasons for the development of cracks in structures in Doda village). We should have faith in the expert opinion and let them analyse and come out with facts," Sinha said.

A team of Geological Survey of India officials has reached Doda for a detailed analysis and they are going to submit their findings to the government.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "insensitive" approach of his administration towards the "plight" of Kashmiri Pandit employees, the Lt Governor said that he is saying it with full responsibility that he "cannot use the word" beggar for anyone.

"I do not need to comment on this. Some people come, enjoy and return... Had I said this, it would have been on record. I am saying with full responsibility that I cannot use such a word for anyone," he said.

Gandhi, in his letter to Modi, had said, "At a time when the Kashmiri Pandits are pleading for their safety... and expecting sympathy and affection from the government, use of words like 'beggars' by the Lt Governor for them is irresponsible. Prime Minister, you may not be familiar with the insensitive style of functioning of the administration."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Doda subsidence
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp