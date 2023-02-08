BJP MPs felicitate Modi, Sitharaman for ‘pro-poor’ Budget

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congratulating itself on the Union Budget, the BJP in its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday felicitated PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The PM described the Budget 23-24 as “pro-poor” and “inclusive” while Sitharaman said the proposals took care of the middle class while keeping the focus on the country’s poor.

Specially designed garlands were presented to the two amid thunderous applause. Party chief JP Nadda credited the PM with conceptualizing the “pro-poor budget.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi showered praise on Sitharaman for bringing out a “well-balanced and all-inclusive budget.”

“It is an all-inclusive Budget that touches every section of our society, especially the poor and the deprived sections”, the PM said. The PM, however, kept up the political pitch. He advised his party MPs to reach out to their respective constituencies and discuss what the Budget has for them. The PM told the MPs that whenever the Budget is presented, there are a few people who speak negatively. “This year’s Budget has been hailed as pro-people even by those who are opposed to the BJP ideology,” he said.

He dismissed the Opposition charges that the Budget proposals were prompted by crucial polls in nine states this year and then the Lok Sabha polls early next year. “It is not a poll-driven budget but a budget focused on the betterment of the poor. It is an all-inclusive budget.” The PM told the party MPs that if they wanted to get re-elected, they should always be in dialogue with the people, especially those belonging to the poor and middle class in their constituencies.

He said if the party MPs interact with the people directly, there will be no anti-incumbency. “I think all of us should go to our constituencies and stay connected with the people,” he said. Sharing details of the meeting with the media later, Joshi said that the PM also directed the MPs to organize “MP sports competitions” (Saansad Khel Spardha) in their respective constituencies.

