Home Nation

Destination UP: Stage set for three-day mega biz summit

Besides inaugurating the mega event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the global trade show and Invest UP 2.0.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The stage is set for the three-day UP Global Investors; Summit (GIS-2023) beginning tomorrow. Billed as the state’s biggest business meet, it aims to push the state towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy. State capital Lucknow is being decked up to welcome around 10,000 delegates, including 400-plus international investors from nearly 41 countries, apart from top industry leaders, Union ministers, political bigwigs, ministers from participating countries and diplomats along with the CEOs of many leading companies and banks.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on Friday, President Draupadi Murmu will attend the meeting at the closing ceremony on Sunday. As many as 30 technical sessions based on different sectors such as IT, aviation, health, defence, animal husbandry and dairy, handloom, textiles, media, entertainment, sports and energy, among others, are planned for the meeting. As the preparations for the summit peaked on Thursday, a list of five industry captains, including Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Manglam Birla, chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Dixon Technologies Sunil Vachani and CEO, Zurich Airport Asia Daniel Bircher is kept in advance. They are expected to speak briefly before PM Modi. Moreover, teams representing Birla Group, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hiranandani Group, Mahindra Group, among others, will also be a part of the summit.

Besides inaugurating the mega event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the global trade show and Invest UP 2.0. He will visit the exhibition hall and have a photo session with top industry leaders and special guests on the occasion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the gathering while Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi will deliver the welcome address. Arrangements have been made for a live telecast of the inaugural session in all the districts.

Having set an initial target of receiving investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore which was revised to Rs 17 lakh crore through this event, the UP government has already receive d proposals of over Rs 27 lakh crore through over 17,000 MoUs till the summit eve. It stands out to be around seven times the investment proposals (Rs 4.68 lakh crore) received during the previous summit in 2018.

CM Yogi Adityanath has asked all officials to conduct local investors’ summits at the divisions and district levels in addition to the international and domestic roadshows that the state government’s teams organized in 21 cities in 16 countries and eight cities in India. While the foreign roadshows fetched around Rs 7.12 lakh crore investment intents by signing 108 MoUs , the intents received through the roadshows in eight cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, stood out at Rs 8.93 lakh crore.

These proposals received through UPGIS-2023, when fully implemented, are expected to bring a job boom by creating around 2 crore employment opportunities in the state. To invite investments, the state government had released policies for 25 different sectors, offering subsidies, grants, land etc. A special Nivesh Sarathi portal was set up for signing MoUs online and tracking them to ensure effective and quick implementation.

Drone show

CM Yogi Adityanath has told officials to conduct local investors’ summits at district levels. For the first time, investors and entrepreneurs from all 75 districts will participate in the opening ceremony. Cultural events and a drone show will also be conducted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Global Investors Summit Invest UP 2.0 investment proposals
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp