Destination UP: Stage set for three-day mega biz summit

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The stage is set for the three-day UP Global Investors; Summit (GIS-2023) beginning tomorrow. Billed as the state’s biggest business meet, it aims to push the state towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy. State capital Lucknow is being decked up to welcome around 10,000 delegates, including 400-plus international investors from nearly 41 countries, apart from top industry leaders, Union ministers, political bigwigs, ministers from participating countries and diplomats along with the CEOs of many leading companies and banks.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on Friday, President Draupadi Murmu will attend the meeting at the closing ceremony on Sunday. As many as 30 technical sessions based on different sectors such as IT, aviation, health, defence, animal husbandry and dairy, handloom, textiles, media, entertainment, sports and energy, among others, are planned for the meeting. As the preparations for the summit peaked on Thursday, a list of five industry captains, including Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Manglam Birla, chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Dixon Technologies Sunil Vachani and CEO, Zurich Airport Asia Daniel Bircher is kept in advance. They are expected to speak briefly before PM Modi. Moreover, teams representing Birla Group, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hiranandani Group, Mahindra Group, among others, will also be a part of the summit.

Besides inaugurating the mega event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the global trade show and Invest UP 2.0. He will visit the exhibition hall and have a photo session with top industry leaders and special guests on the occasion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the gathering while Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi will deliver the welcome address. Arrangements have been made for a live telecast of the inaugural session in all the districts.

Having set an initial target of receiving investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore which was revised to Rs 17 lakh crore through this event, the UP government has already receive d proposals of over Rs 27 lakh crore through over 17,000 MoUs till the summit eve. It stands out to be around seven times the investment proposals (Rs 4.68 lakh crore) received during the previous summit in 2018.

CM Yogi Adityanath has asked all officials to conduct local investors’ summits at the divisions and district levels in addition to the international and domestic roadshows that the state government’s teams organized in 21 cities in 16 countries and eight cities in India. While the foreign roadshows fetched around Rs 7.12 lakh crore investment intents by signing 108 MoUs , the intents received through the roadshows in eight cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, stood out at Rs 8.93 lakh crore.

These proposals received through UPGIS-2023, when fully implemented, are expected to bring a job boom by creating around 2 crore employment opportunities in the state. To invite investments, the state government had released policies for 25 different sectors, offering subsidies, grants, land etc. A special Nivesh Sarathi portal was set up for signing MoUs online and tracking them to ensure effective and quick implementation.

Drone show

CM Yogi Adityanath has told officials to conduct local investors’ summits at district levels. For the first time, investors and entrepreneurs from all 75 districts will participate in the opening ceremony. Cultural events and a drone show will also be conducted.

