Home Nation

BJP govt biggest control freak sarkar: Congress

Calling the government the most control and command freak in the history of India, he said that the expunction is not justified by any reading of the relevant Rules.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. ( File Photo | EPS) )

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Continuing with its tirade against the Modi government on the Hindenburg-Adani row, Congress on Sunday said that the government is moving towards establishing an authoritarian dominance in the Parliament by terrifying, terrorizing, tormenting, and tyrannizing the opposition.

Addressing the media, Congress MP and national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the deletion of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha and the excision of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge LOP in Rajya Sabha shows the autocratic and dictatorial face of the ruling dispensation. Several remarks of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have been expunged from the records last week by the presiding officers of the House. 

Both leaders have attacked the Central government on its alleged links with the Adani Group conglomerate. “The BJP does not want the Parliament to run through consensus, collaboration, and concordance but through clash, chaos, and conflict,” he said.

Calling the government the most control and command freak in the history of India, he said that the expunction is not justified by any reading of the relevant Rules. “There is absolutely nothing which is remotely defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified in those addresses. Not a word stated therein justifies the use of the power of expunction.

You can ask for the text if not already with you and see that there is no use of unparliamentary language, no expletives, no debasement of any institution, no objectionable or abusive word or phrase.” He said.
Coming down heavily on the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil for video recording of the proceedings during the PM’s speech, Singhvi said that the MP wasn’t served any show cause notice prior to her suspension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindenburg-Adani row Congress BJP Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp