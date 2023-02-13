BJP govt biggest control freak sarkar: Congress

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its tirade against the Modi government on the Hindenburg-Adani row, Congress on Sunday said that the government is moving towards establishing an authoritarian dominance in the Parliament by terrifying, terrorizing, tormenting, and tyrannizing the opposition.

Addressing the media, Congress MP and national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the deletion of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha and the excision of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge LOP in Rajya Sabha shows the autocratic and dictatorial face of the ruling dispensation. Several remarks of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have been expunged from the records last week by the presiding officers of the House.

Both leaders have attacked the Central government on its alleged links with the Adani Group conglomerate. “The BJP does not want the Parliament to run through consensus, collaboration, and concordance but through clash, chaos, and conflict,” he said.

Calling the government the most control and command freak in the history of India, he said that the expunction is not justified by any reading of the relevant Rules. “There is absolutely nothing which is remotely defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified in those addresses. Not a word stated therein justifies the use of the power of expunction.

You can ask for the text if not already with you and see that there is no use of unparliamentary language, no expletives, no debasement of any institution, no objectionable or abusive word or phrase.” He said.

Coming down heavily on the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil for video recording of the proceedings during the PM’s speech, Singhvi said that the MP wasn’t served any show cause notice prior to her suspension.

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its tirade against the Modi government on the Hindenburg-Adani row, Congress on Sunday said that the government is moving towards establishing an authoritarian dominance in the Parliament by terrifying, terrorizing, tormenting, and tyrannizing the opposition. Addressing the media, Congress MP and national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the deletion of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha and the excision of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge LOP in Rajya Sabha shows the autocratic and dictatorial face of the ruling dispensation. Several remarks of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have been expunged from the records last week by the presiding officers of the House. Both leaders have attacked the Central government on its alleged links with the Adani Group conglomerate. “The BJP does not want the Parliament to run through consensus, collaboration, and concordance but through clash, chaos, and conflict,” he said. Calling the government the most control and command freak in the history of India, he said that the expunction is not justified by any reading of the relevant Rules. “There is absolutely nothing which is remotely defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified in those addresses. Not a word stated therein justifies the use of the power of expunction. You can ask for the text if not already with you and see that there is no use of unparliamentary language, no expletives, no debasement of any institution, no objectionable or abusive word or phrase.” He said. Coming down heavily on the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil for video recording of the proceedings during the PM’s speech, Singhvi said that the MP wasn’t served any show cause notice prior to her suspension.