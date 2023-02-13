Home Nation

'Disappointment for people': CPI(M)'s Tarigami on SC dismissing J-K delimitation plea

The CPI(M) leader also accused the centre of virtually disrupting the unity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 13th February 2023 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader and former MLA MY Tarigami

Senior CPI(M) leader and PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Srinagar: The Supreme Court's dismissal of a petition challenging the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir has added to the long list of disappointments for the people of the Union Territory, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said on Monday.

"There is nothing much to say about the Supreme Court decision on delimitation other than that it is another disappointment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami, who is also a spokesperson for the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, told PTI.

Carrying out the delimitation process under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act is unacceptable, he said.

"It is just delimitation in the name of delimitation. They have virtually disrupted the unity of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the government's decision to constitute the delimitation commission for redrawing the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory.

A bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka delivered the verdict on a plea filed by two Kashmir residents.

Tarigami said there were a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Reorganisation Act before the Supreme Court but those were not being heard.

"I had moved an application for early hearing of those petitions...the previous Chief Justice of India had said the petitions would be listed after Dussehra, the incumbent Chief Justice of India said the hearing would be done after the vacations."

"There was little hope after these assurances but even these have not matured and only resulted in disappointments," he added.

