Home Nation

EPFO gives last chance to opt for higher pension

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has given one last chance to subscribers who missed out on opting for higher contribution towards the pension scheme.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pension scheme

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has given one last chance to subscribers who missed out on opting for a higher contribution towards the pension scheme. The retirement and pension body has started the procedure to allow members to jointly opt for higher pension (with the employer) as per the EPS Amendment Act, 2014. It has given a link on its website for employees and employers to contribute 8.33 per cent of the actual salary, rather than the maximum pensionable salary of `15,000 a month, to avail higher pension.

The EPFO said each application will be digitally logged and a receipt number provided. The application will land in the employer’s log-in, which will have to be verified with a digital signature for further processing. 

The method of deposit and the calculation of pension will follow through a subsequent circular. The 2014 amendment had given members six months to opt for a higher pension based on actual salary. However, some could not avail of it as they were unaware of the timelines. They moved court, and the Supreme Court through a November 4, 2022 order gave eligible subscribers additional four months (from the date of the order) to opt for higher pension. The four-month extension ends on March 4, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPFO Pension Scheme EPS Amendment Act
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp