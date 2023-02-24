Gujarat proposes 10-year jail, Rs 1 crore fine for exam question paper leak

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On the first day of the Budget session of the Gujarat assembly, the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Bill, 2023 was presented for discussion by Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The Speaker had asked the ruling party and the opposition to properly discuss the bill prior to its introduction.

According to the bill, a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs 1 crore for indulging in the crime of leaking question papers of various government recruitment examinations has been proposed.

As per the new bill draft, anyone found guilty of misconduct, will face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of less than Rs1 lakh. In addition, if a candidate fails to pay a fine, he or she may face imprisonment.

“Anybody who conspires, commits, or attempts to commit malpractice by tampering with the question paper—regardless of whether they are an authorised person charged with administering the test—shall be penalised by imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or more than ten years. Also, the potential for a monetary fine ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore has been maintained.”

If any student is found guilty, he or she will be barred from taking any public examination for the next two years. Apart from this, there is a provision to seize and confiscate the accused’s property. It is worth noting that Congress surrounded the BJP just before the Assembly session started and the bill on paper leak was to be presented. Congress leaders chanted anti-BJP slogans in the Assembly with banners.

Congress leader Amit Chawda told the media, “There have been paper leak in Gujarat more than 13 times during the BJP’s 27-year reign. Due to the opposition of the Congress and the outcry of the youth, the government has introduced the bill; however, instead of closing a loophole and catching the big fish, they are catching the little fish while leaving the bigger ones who have ties to the BJP or the government, unaffected.”

AHMEDABAD: On the first day of the Budget session of the Gujarat assembly, the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Bill, 2023 was presented for discussion by Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The Speaker had asked the ruling party and the opposition to properly discuss the bill prior to its introduction. According to the bill, a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs 1 crore for indulging in the crime of leaking question papers of various government recruitment examinations has been proposed. As per the new bill draft, anyone found guilty of misconduct, will face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of less than Rs1 lakh. In addition, if a candidate fails to pay a fine, he or she may face imprisonment. “Anybody who conspires, commits, or attempts to commit malpractice by tampering with the question paper—regardless of whether they are an authorised person charged with administering the test—shall be penalised by imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or more than ten years. Also, the potential for a monetary fine ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore has been maintained.” If any student is found guilty, he or she will be barred from taking any public examination for the next two years. Apart from this, there is a provision to seize and confiscate the accused’s property. It is worth noting that Congress surrounded the BJP just before the Assembly session started and the bill on paper leak was to be presented. Congress leaders chanted anti-BJP slogans in the Assembly with banners. Congress leader Amit Chawda told the media, “There have been paper leak in Gujarat more than 13 times during the BJP’s 27-year reign. Due to the opposition of the Congress and the outcry of the youth, the government has introduced the bill; however, instead of closing a loophole and catching the big fish, they are catching the little fish while leaving the bigger ones who have ties to the BJP or the government, unaffected.”