‘Punjab most favourable for investment’ 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

MOHALI: Rolling a red carpet for the business tycoons to invest in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a clarion call to them for becoming partners of the socio-economic growth in the state. The state government will soon abolish the Change of Land Use (CLU) and NOC.

Also, 20 rural industrial clusters and 15 industrial parks will be built beside an integrated industrial township. While addressing the businessmen during the inaugural session of the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, CM Mann said that Punjab is the most favourable investment destination in the country.

He said that in order to facilitate the investors, his government will soon abolish the CLU and NOC that had haunted the industries in earlier times. Mann said that the new policy will accelerate the desired economic growth.

