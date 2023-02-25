'Nitish dreams to become PM every three years; BJP will never take him back': Amit Shah

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that BJP's doors were permanently closed for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused JD (U) leader of turning into ‘avasarvadi’ (opportunist) from ‘Vikasvadi’ while chasing his dream of becoming Prime Minister.

Sounding bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in a public meeting at Lauria in West Champaran district, Shah said, “Nitish pursued the politics of ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ (political flip-flops) and destroyed Bihar for his Prime Minister ambition,” he remarked.

The public meeting was organised under Valmikinagar LS constituency, presently being represented by JD (U) MP. “Nitish was made chief minister of Bihar even as his party, JD (U), bagged less number of seats than BJP in the last assembly election as BJP had made a promise about it and also to ensure that the double engine government functioned smoothly,” he added.

“Since Nitish dreams about becoming Prime Minister every three years, he snapped ties with BJP and sat in the lap of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and also at the feet of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” he remarked. Shah said that Nitish had fought against Congress as a disciple of socialist leader Jay Prakash Narain and also against Lalu`s Jungle Raj but formed an unholy alliance with RJD.

“RJD and JD (U) are like oil and water and they can never mix,” Shah quipped while comparing RJD with oil and JD (U) with water. He also exhorted people to teach a lesson to a turncoat, indirectly attacking Nitish and also claimed that the CM was under the pressure of Lalu.

It is Shah's second visit to Bihar since Nitish snapped his ties with BJP last August. Union Home Minister said that the Nitish government had even purchased a new plane so that CM could visit various states in a bid to become PM but he should know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was returning to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Nitish had struck a deal with RJD that he would make Lalu's son Tejashwi chief minister of the state but he is not disclosing when he would do it, Shad pointed out while remarking that there should be transparency in the politics. Shah alleged that anarchy like situation was prevailing in Bihar as criminal activities like murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape had risen alarmingly as even journalists had not been spared following the formation of grand alliance government in the state.

“Entire Bihar is burning due to the flame of the lantern,” Shah remarked while obliquely referring to the RJD`s symbol.

“Liquor and sand mafias have become active even as people are dying after consuming spurious liquor in the state”, he added. Nitish was silent even as the Popular Front of India was spreading its tentacles in the state but the PM took the initiative and provided security to the country by banning it, he added. “Demography is changing in the areas bordering Nepal but Nitish has no courage to stop it,” he added.

“BJP will form government in Bihar by getting absolute majority in the 2025 state assembly election,” Shah claimed while exhorting people to make the beginning of it in the 2024 LS election by voting for the party.

