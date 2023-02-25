People buy iPhone, use internet but cry over property tax: J-K Lt Governor

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid the outcry over the imposition of property tax by the government in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said people have money for purchasing I-phone and internet but there is hue and cry over the imposition of nominal property tax.

"In small Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where power and water fee is not being paid, there is hue and cry over the imposition of nominal house tax," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing a function in Jammu on Friday, adding, " they (people) want every service but don’t want to give money for these services."

Sinha said it is the responsibility of the government to look into the interest of the people. "But the influential people, if they don’t pay tax for the services…. for purchasing iPhone, there is money; for using internet data, there is money and for playing games and videos throughout the day, there is money."

"I think people need to think over it and through consultations create a road for moving forward," he said.

The administration has issued a notification announcing the imposition of property tax in Municipalities and Municipal Councils of J&K from April 1. The residential and non-residential properties have been included in the collection of the property tax.

The government has said small houses having built-up area up to 1000 square feet have been exempted from property tax and maintained that the proportion of taxes is considerably lesser in J&K than that levied in other parts of the country.

The government's decision to impose property has evoked strong resentment from the public, political parties, civil society groups, lawyers, traders etc.

Political parties have asked the Lt Governor administration not to take policy decisions and leave them for the popular and elected government.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) president Arun Gupta said instead of giving relief to the public, the government is imposing the property tax.

"Jammu chamber strongly opposed the imposition of property tax. The entire Jammu wants the withdrawal of the property tax and if the property tax is not withdrawn, then the Chamber will be forced to call for Jammu bandh, he said.

Jammu Bar Association president M K Bhadwaj has threatened street agitation in both Kashmir and Jammu if the property tax was not withdrawn.

The lawyers in Jammu stayed away from the work in courts for a day and staged protests to demand the revocation of the property tax.

