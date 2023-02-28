Home Nation

Death of Moosewala killers: Seven gangsters hurt in jail clashes 

The Punjab Police has registered a case of murder and attempt to murder besides Arms Act against seven of them.

Published: 28th February 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

SidhuMooseWala-Photo

Slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Sidhu Moose Wala Facebook)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A total of seven gangsters were injured, two of them seriously, in the clash that broke out between two groups of inmates in Goindwal Sahib Jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday in which two men accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed. 

The Punjab Police has registered a case of murder and attempt to murder besides Arms Act against seven. Also, the Assistant Jail Superintendent has been suspended by the Prisons Department. In another move, 18 men accused in the case who were lodged in jail have been shifted to five different state jails.

Sources said that a case had been registered against Manpreet Singh, Sachin Bhiwani,  Ankit Lati,  Kashish, Rajinder, Arshad Khan and Malkit Singh on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.   As per the complaint made by the Jail Superintendent, Mandeep Singh alias Toofan hailing from Batala, Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Budhlana and Keshaw of Bathinda were attacked with irons rods, leaving them seriously injured. 

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an officer said that 25 gangsters named in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case were lodged in three sets of cells in the high-security zone of the Goindwal Sahib Jail. “The Prisons Department has suspended Assistant Superintendent of Jails Harish Kumar in view of the incident and a judicial inquiry would be ordered,” said the officer. 

Sources said that at the time of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had good relations and now, reports of differences between them have surfaced. Senior Superintendent of Police of Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the seven gangsters who were involved in the clash.
 

