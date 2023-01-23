Tripura: Tribal parties patch up, may damage BJP’s poll prospects

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With growing signs of isolation in Tripura, the ruling BJP could be staring at the parting of ways by one of its key allies in the poll-bound state, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).In a closed-door meeting between IPFT chief Prem Kumar Reang and another influential tribal faction chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma of the TIPRA Motha in Guwahati on Saturday night, the two sides decided to fight the February 16 Assembly polls together.

In the 60-member Assembly, one-third of seats fall in tribal areas. In 2018, the IPFT allied with BJP even as the opposition – the Congress and the Left – stood divided. This time, not only the tribal parties demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ have come closer but also Congress and CPM have allied, severely obstructing the BJP’s attempt to return to power.

“We thought we should join forces fighting for Greater Tipraland. We have decided to fight the polls together with TIPRA Motha,” Reang said.The IPFT said it had fought the 2018 polls, winning 8 seats, together with the BJP (36) hoping to achieve a separate state for the tribals in Tripura. “However, the BJP-led NDA government did not even discuss the demand,” said Reang.

Debbarma, the royal scion, said the two parties agreed to contest with the same flag and symbol against anyone opposed to the “constitutional demand of Greater Tipraland”.

