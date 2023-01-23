Home Nation

Tripura: Tribal parties patch up, may damage BJP’s poll prospects

This time, not only the tribal parties demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ have come closer but also Congress and CPM have allied, severely obstructing the BJP’s attempt to return to power.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal voters

Representational image of tribal voters at a polling booth. | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With growing signs of isolation in Tripura, the ruling BJP could be staring at the parting of ways by one of its key allies in the poll-bound state, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).In a closed-door meeting between IPFT chief Prem Kumar Reang and another influential tribal faction chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma of the TIPRA Motha in Guwahati on Saturday night, the two sides decided to fight the February 16 Assembly polls together.

In the 60-member Assembly, one-third of seats fall in tribal areas. In 2018, the IPFT allied with BJP even as the opposition – the Congress and the Left – stood divided. This time, not only the tribal parties demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ have come closer but also Congress and CPM have allied, severely obstructing the BJP’s attempt to return to power.

“We thought we should join forces fighting for Greater Tipraland. We have decided to fight the polls together with TIPRA Motha,” Reang said.The IPFT said it had fought the 2018 polls, winning 8 seats, together with the BJP (36) hoping to achieve a separate state for the tribals in Tripura. “However, the BJP-led NDA government did not even discuss the demand,” said Reang.

Debbarma, the royal scion, said the two parties agreed to contest with the same flag and symbol against anyone opposed to the “constitutional demand of Greater Tipraland”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura BJP IPFT Assembly polls CPM
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp