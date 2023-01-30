Home Nation

Ayushman Bharat first and only scheme in world to give 80 crore people health coverage: Amit Shah  

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement, Shah also said the number of medical colleges had gone up from 387 to 596 across the country since 2014.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre's flagship health scheme, is the first and only such complete mechanism in the world that provides cover of Rs 5 lakh to 80 crore people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement, Shah also said the number of medical colleges had gone up from 387 to 596 across the country since 2014.

He was addressing a function virtually after inaugurating the Shiv Gyan Moti Lal (SGML) Eye Hospital in Ujjain, some 190 kilometres from here.

"In the whole world, this (Ayushman Bharat Yojana) is the first and only example of providing complete health care coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to 80 crore people nationwide," an official release quoted Shah as saying.

Shah said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 596, the number of MBBS seats has gone up from 51,000 to 89,000 and the number of PG seats now stands at 60,000, up from 31,000, under the Modi government.

An increase of 55 per cent in the number of medical colleges, a one-and-a-half-time rise in the number of MBBS seats and a doubling of MS and MD seats will immensely strengthen India's health infrastructure, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

The Union government has established 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which will greatly benefit the poor, Shah added.

The 50-bed SGML Eye Hospital, set up by Shri Swaminarayan Sansthan Vadtal in Ujjain, has been built at a cost of Rs 15 crore and will cure various types of ailments and give affordable treatment to the poorest of the poor, he said.

Shah hailed MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also attended the function in online mode, for starting the MBBS course in Hindi in the state, which he said was a first for the country and would provide new momentum to Indian languages.

Paying tribute to Gandhiji on his death anniversary, the Union minister said the Mahatma not only propagated India's message of non-violence across the world but also established it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Amit Shah health scheme
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp