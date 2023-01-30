Budget session beginning Jan 31 to be stormy 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Budget session of Parliament that starts on January 31 is expected to witness high drama even as the first two day of the session will have no zero hour and question hour. Meanwhile, the Modi government is in full preparation for presenting the last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.

The session will have neither ‘Zero Hour’ nor the ‘Question Hour’ in the first two days as it commences with the customary address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for 2023-24, which includes proposals for the railway Budget, on February 1 in Lok Sabha. Later, the minister will table the Budget proposals in the

Upper House.

According to the official bulletin, “members of Parliament are informed that owing to the address of the President to both Houses assembled together on January 31 and the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, there will be no ‘Zero’ hour on both the days”.

There will be a discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President Address ‘after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on February 2. The first round of Budget session will start on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The second round will commence on March 13 and will continue till April 6.

Lok Sabha has fixed February 3, March 17 and March 31 for the transaction of Private Members’ Business during the 11th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, while February 10, March 24 and April 6 have been allotted for giving notices of Resolutions in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union council of ministers. The PM discussed various issues and preparations of different ministries. As the budget, which is to be presented on February 1 is the last full Budget of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections, the PM discussed and reviewed the preparations of all ministries.

