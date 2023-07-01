Giridhar Aramane visits Myanmar, discusses matters relating to India’s security

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid an official visit to Myanmar from June 30, 2023 to July 01, 2023.

He called on Chairman, State Administrative Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the country's Capital city Nay Pyi Taw, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Giridhar Aramane also called on the Defence Minister of Myanmar Gen (Retd.) Mya Tun Oo and held meetings with Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than.

The 11-member SAC under Senior General Hlaing is governing Myanmar currently.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “The visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security with senior leadership of Myanmar. During the meetings, the two sides discussed issues related to maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling.”

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other, MoD added.

India shares an approximately 1,700-km-long border with Myanmar. Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and the well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India. The Indian state of Manipur, sharing around 390 km long borders with Myanmar, is facing violence at present.

