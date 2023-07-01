Grim picture: Punjab’s gram farmers in distress as crop being sold below MSP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: This year, the AAP-led Punjab government is unlikely to offer Rs 1,000 per quintal compensation to farmers who are selling their early sown moong dal (green gram) crop much below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 7,755 per quintal in the market.

Most of the harvest is going to private players as the government is hardly procuring it. Last year, for the first time, the government encouraged farmers to grow this crop as part of diversification. It also compensated farmers who sold their crops below the MSP in the market.

This year so far, 17,000 metric tonnes (MT) have been procured. Of this, only 400 MT is procured by the

state government. When the early sown green gram crop arrived in the grain markets of the state, the farmers received rates between Rs 5,800 and Rs 6,500 per quintal, which are almost Rs 1,955 to Rs 1,255 below the declared MSP of Rs 7,755 per quintal. Initially, the farmers sold the crop at Rs 8,500 per quintal, but then the rates fell to Rs 7,182 for a short period.

Sources said that this year, from June 1 to June 28, a total of 17,000 MT was procured by both the government and private players. Of this, only 400 MT was procured from the state-owned Markfed on an MSP of Rs 7,755 per quintal under the price support scheme of the Union government.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khundian said, “The Markfed is the procurement agency for moong dal and it is procuring the crop this year too. The farmers have met me and I have spoken to

the CM. As far as offering Rs 1,000 per quintal compensation is concerned, I have no idea about it.’’

Last year, over 85% of the crop was sold below the MSP of Rs 7,275 a quintal and the state government had to pay the difference of Rs 1,000 per quintal, ending up paying more than Rs 42 crore to the farmers.

