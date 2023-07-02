Home Nation

70 per cent work of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway complete: Nitin Gadkari

Published: 02nd July 2023 01:08 PM

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 70 per cent of construction work on the ambitious India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway has been completed, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

"Around 70 per cent of work of the project is completed," the minister of Road Transport & Highways told PTI in reply to a question on the progress of the project.

The highway will connect Moreh in Manipur, India with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar.

The minister did not provide details on the timeline for completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway.

The strategic highway project has been delayed.

Earlier, the government was aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.

