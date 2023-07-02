Home Nation

Bengal Governor supervises situation in violence-hit Cooch Behar as fresh clashes reported

The governor, in a statement, said that he interacted with the doctors, inquiring about the condition of the injured people, and consoled the family members, assuring them of all possible assistance.

Published: 02nd July 2023 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

C V Ananda Bose.

FILE - West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. (Photo | CV Ananda Bose's website)

By PTI

COOCH BEHAR: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose supervised the situation in poll violence-hit Cooch Behar district, where fresh overnight clashes were reported, officials said.

Five people were injured in the clashes that took place in Dinhata area on Saturday night.

A TMC candidate's kin was among those injured, police said.

Bose monitored the situation throughout the night from Cooch Behar circuit house, where he is staying, and issued instructions to State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, SP and District Magistrate, officials said.

"The governor on Sunday morning visited a hospital in Dinhata where the five injured people are undergoing treatment and may also visit the spot where the clashes took place," a senior official of the Raj Bhavan told PTI over the phone.

The governor, in a statement, said that he interacted with the doctors, inquiring about the condition of the injured people, and consoled the family members, assuring them of all possible assistance.

He dialed the DM and SP of Cooch Behar and asked them to maintain law and order and arrest the culprits.

Bose, who is on a trip to the northern districts of the state, has visited families of deceased as well as those injured in incidents of violence in Dinhata.

The Raj Bhavan has opened a 'peace home' and a 24x7 phone number to address complaints of violence and intimidation.

The matters are instantly taken up with the SEC or the chief secretary.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooch Behar C V Ananda Bose West Bengal Governor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp