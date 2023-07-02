Home Nation

Maha political drama: NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar's residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meet

NCP's working president Supriya Sule and Chhagan Bhujbal were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit's residence, while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Published: 02nd July 2023 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

AjitPwar-NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meeting, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

BREAKING NEWS Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, NCP leaders sworn in as ministers

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and the party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was not known.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai. "On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed," he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra politics NCP Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp