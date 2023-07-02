Maha political drama: NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar's residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meet

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meeting, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

BREAKING NEWS | Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, NCP leaders sworn in as ministers

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and the party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was not known.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai. "On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed," he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

