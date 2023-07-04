Home Nation

CBI names Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri in second chargesheet

Fourteen others, including railway officials and middlemen, were also named in the chargesheet. 

Published: 04th July 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  THE CBI on Monday filed a fresh chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his parents — Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi — in the land-for-jobs scam. Fourteen others, including railway officials and middlemen, were also named in the chargesheet. 

The agency had filed the first chargesheet in the case in October last year. It said the second chargesheet is to include fresh information about the scam it unearthed during its probe. According to the CBI, Lalu Prasad gave out railway jobs in exchange for land when he was Union minister during 2004-2009 in the UPA government. 

Job seekers were allegedly offered temporary jobs at Group D positions in various zones of Indian Railways and were made permanent after they handed over their lands to Lalu’s family members or his associates.

The chargesheet says that in violation of the recruitment process where vacancies are announced through advertisements or public notices, some Patna residents were appointed directly through personalised communication in different zonal railways. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yada Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadav Rabri Devi CBI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp