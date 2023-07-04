CBI names Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri in second chargesheet

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE CBI on Monday filed a fresh chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his parents — Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi — in the land-for-jobs scam. Fourteen others, including railway officials and middlemen, were also named in the chargesheet.

The agency had filed the first chargesheet in the case in October last year. It said the second chargesheet is to include fresh information about the scam it unearthed during its probe. According to the CBI, Lalu Prasad gave out railway jobs in exchange for land when he was Union minister during 2004-2009 in the UPA government.

Job seekers were allegedly offered temporary jobs at Group D positions in various zones of Indian Railways and were made permanent after they handed over their lands to Lalu’s family members or his associates.

The chargesheet says that in violation of the recruitment process where vacancies are announced through advertisements or public notices, some Patna residents were appointed directly through personalised communication in different zonal railways.

