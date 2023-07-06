No plans to step down, have support of Modi, Shah: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday brushed off speculations that he would step down to help his new deputy Ajit Pawar to replace him by asserting that he has the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shinde, who had a meeting with elected representatives at Varsha Bungalow, the Chief Minister's official residence, on Wednesday, said, "He has no plans to step down."

“I want to clarify that Ajit Pawar joining the government has only strengthened the ruling front. The number of legislators the NDA have currently is more than 200, which means there is no threat to the government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Shinde and blamed the opposition for creating confusion in the minds of the people.

However, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said that Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed anytime soon,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s faction ministers are yet to get the portfolios.

“Ajit Pawar wants finance while Shinde is resisting giving it saying Ajit Pawar may block the funds of their MLAs and ministers. There is a lot of confusion over the allotment of portfolios. We hope it gets clear soon so that we can return to our constituencies with proper ministry and start the work,” said a minister on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that some of the Shiv Sena MLAs (Eknath Shinde) have started offering an olive branch to Uddhav Thackeray seeking a Gharwapasi.

