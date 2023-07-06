Home Nation

No plans to step down, have support of Modi, Shah: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Shinde and blamed the opposition for creating confusion in the minds of the people.

Published: 06th July 2023 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday brushed off speculations that he would step down to help his new deputy Ajit Pawar to replace him by asserting that he has the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shinde, who had a meeting with elected representatives at Varsha Bungalow, the Chief Minister's official residence, on Wednesday, said, "He has no plans to step down."

“I want to clarify that Ajit Pawar joining the government has only strengthened the ruling front. The number of legislators the NDA have currently is more than 200, which means there is no threat to the government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Shinde and blamed the opposition for creating confusion in the minds of the people.

However, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said that Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed anytime soon,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s faction ministers are yet to get the portfolios.

“Ajit Pawar wants finance while Shinde is resisting giving it saying Ajit Pawar may block the funds of their MLAs and ministers. There is a lot of confusion over the allotment of portfolios. We hope it gets clear soon so that we can return to our constituencies with proper ministry and start the work,” said a minister on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that some of the Shiv Sena MLAs (Eknath Shinde) have started offering an olive branch to Uddhav Thackeray seeking a Gharwapasi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp