Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore booked for meme linking RSS with MP peeing case

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Police have booked satirist and Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore at Bhopal’s Habibganj police station, for allegedly linking the RSS with the recent peeing on a tribal man case of Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district.

Police booked Rathore under Section 153-A IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) on the complaint of ruling BJP’s scheduled caste cell media convener Suresh Khare.

The complainant alleged that a meme titled, ‘MP Mein Ka Ba?’ posted by Neha Singh's Twitter handle, linked the RSS with the 'BJP man' peeing on a tribal worker in Sidhi district, "despite the RSS having nothing to do with that incident."

"The post/meme, which shows someone dressed in RSS uniform peeing on a man, seems to be intended to create animosity between the RSS workers and the tribal society,” the complainant alleged.

In February, the folk singer was served a notice by the UP police for allegedly inciting hatred through her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ video.

MP govt announces Rs 6.5 lakh relief for tribal worker

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old tribal worker Dashmat Rawat has been provided Rs 6.5 lakh as relief (including Rs 1.5 lakh for building his incomplete house) by the Sidhi district administration on the directions of the state’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The development happened just a few hours after the daily wage labourer Dashmat met with the MP CM at the latter's official residence in Bhopal on Thursday morning. The CM washed Dashmat’s feet, had breakfast with him and apologized for the peeing incident.

The CM while terming Dashmat as friend ‘Sudama,’ also enquired from his wife over the phone about the family’s well-being and promised all help to the family, including assisting them in completing the construction of their under-construction house.

A 'BJP man' Pravesh Shukla was arrested on Wednesday morning for peeing on Dashmat. The National Security Act (NSA) has also been invoked against Pravesh, who is now lodged at the Rewa Central Jail.

The incident which happened many months back was filmed by those known to the Shukla family and uploaded on social media on Tuesday, allegedly after Pravesh’s family refused to pay them Rs 4 lakh.

While the opposition Congress and Pravesh’s father Ramakant Shukla have claimed that Pravesh was related to BJP and the party’s local MLA Kedarnath Shukla, the ruling party as well as the three-time MLA has refused any links with Pravesh.

