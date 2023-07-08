VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan on Uniform Civil Code: Not laws of commonality but of dominance

Sneha Belcin By

Online Desk

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains resolute in enforcing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Lately, there is a palpable urgency from the part of the Centre to enforce UCC. Making a strong pitch for uniform civil law, Modi recently said that the country cannot be run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was part of the Constitution.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," he said.

Earlier, the 22nd Law Commission invited the views of the public and “recognised” religious organisations on the UCC within 30 days, thereby re-igniting debate on the controversial move of the Centre.

UCC is a specific set of laws through which the Indian government can ensure that all of its citizens have the same rules when it comes to marriage, divorce and inheritance. Laws pertaining to such matters are based on religion now.

There has been an uproar in social media networks about the threat UCC poses to the pluralism of the country. The New Indian Express Online talked to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MLA Sinthanai Selvan to glean his views on the controversial code.

On Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

All laws in India are common to everyone - be it criminal procedure law, criminal law, labour laws or education rights laws. Then there is everyday life. Say, someone leaves their house, goes to a bus stand, petrol bunk or hotel. Petrol is the same price for everyone. Food is the same price for everyone. They will be taught the same thing at schools

Beyond these laws there are cultural orders. Some might wash themselves up outside their home, some might not. Some wear lungis. Some don't. Some drink tea and some coffee. All these personal choices constitute culture. This culture predominantly has religion in its background. And there are laws in place to protect this diversity. Only when we allow such laws will we protect the pluralism of India. The motive behind Uniform Civil Code is to not allow such laws and gradually undermine the diversity and pluralism of India.

On UCC and "one common culture"

I go to the Legislative Assembly and I see every other MLA wearing white. But I do not wear white. I wear colourful attire. Why should it be considered inauspicious when my women counterparts wear white? White is considered a symbol of dignity for men and inauspicious for women. This reveals that there is no such thing as ‘common.’

Back home, people call a temple ‘public.’ They say ‘pothu kovil’ (public temple). As a Dalit, I am barred from entering the temple. I can't fetch water from a ‘public pond.’ This shows that dominant forces claim their practices to be ‘common’ or ‘uniform’.

A recent example is the new parliament building, which Modi claims belongs to all. But in fact, what he has established is a Hindutva symbol. For the saffron brigade, Hindutva is a common identity. This Uniform Civil Code will undermine minorities, Dalits, and Adivasis. They will be considered "uncivilized."

This is done because they are proud of their culture, and they benefit when the country is on fire.

The UCC will benefit those who do politics to bolster caste supremacy and uphold casteism.

On Religion and Reforms

I will start the discussion with Christianity, which is considered to be a radical religion. Roman Catholics do not allow priesthood for women. We cannot let a woman kill herself on her husband’s pyre. We can debate about triple talaq and polygyny in Islam. Do we need reforms in religions? Definitely, yes. In every religion.

But those changes must happen internally, by the cultural group, naturally. A Hindutva force will never bring reforms. If a Hindutva government tries to do that, it is to establish Brahminism. It won’t be Uniform Civil Code. it will be the "Brahmin Civil Code."

Whom will it then benefit?

Definitely, the Savarnas. Take education policies for example. They tend to spin the narrative with words such as ‘merit.’ We have never celebrated the craft of a kuravar’s basket weaving and the science of it. But, Carnatic music is celebrated. It can be celebrated but we have to remember that we have neglected many communities.

This idea of commonality and uniformity will ensure cultural elements of privileged castes gain importance. This will again lead to the inferiority complex of the oppressed. All these differences, the fights because of the Uniform Civil Code, will greatly benefit BJP. The whole of India will erupt like Manipur.

On Bahujan parties who have welcomed UCC

Some parties have welcomed the Uniform Civil Code. These parties can be divided into a group that doesn't understand the "Sanatana fascism" that propels UCC and the other group that understands the violence behind it, yet refuse to oppose UCC.

