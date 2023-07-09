Home Nation

Unseasonal snowfall, rains lash Ladakh; red alert issued 

The rains also triggered landslides on the Leh-Kargil-Srinagar National Highway at Lamayuru, forcing the closure of the strategic highway, they said.

Published: 09th July 2023 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (Image|PTI)

Image for representational purposes. (Image|PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Unseasonal snowfall and heavy rains lashed wide parts of Ladakh, prompting the meteorological department to issue a red alert for the region, officials said.

The rains also triggered landslides on the Leh-Kargil-Srinagar National Highway at Lamayuru, forcing the closure of the strategic highway, they said.

Officials said the high-altitude passes in both Leh and Kargil districts experienced unseasonal snowfall overnight after two days of rainfall.

Rangdum village in Kargil witnessed nearly three inches of snowfall, while other areas, including Pensi la, Zanskar and the hills surrounding Kargil, were also covered by a snow blanket, they said.

The traffic on the Kargil-Zanskar road was suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.

After the landslide at Lamayuru, the main Leh-Kargil highway was closed for traffic and an operation is underway to clear the debris to make the road traffic worthy, officials said.

The weatherman has predicted the continuation of rain and snowfall till Sunday afternoon or evening besides issuing a "red colour warning" for the region for the next 24 hours.

"There has been widespread moderate to heavy rain and snowfall over the higher reaches of Ladakh.

People are advised to remain vigilant and avoid slide-prone areas," a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

He did not rule out the possibility of flash floods in view of the significant rise in the water level in rivers and streams.

However, the weatherman predicted mainly dry weather with isolated rainfall at scattered places from July 10 to 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ladakh Red Alert Ladakh rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp