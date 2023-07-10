J’khand pushes for ISO tag for all 4,000 panchayats 

Home Nation

According to officials, the state government has also signed MoU with KILA for the overall development of panchayats in Jharkhand.

State Panchayati Director Nisha Oraon with KILA Director | Express

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first, Jharkhand will convert all 4,000 panchayats as model panchayats and facilitate them to get ISO certification from Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), an autonomous body under Kerala’s ministry of local government.

On a pilot basis, 50 panchayats across the state have been identified for the certification, which will be expanded gradually in phases depending on its success. A draft has been prepared by the State Panchayati 
Raj Department in association with Civil Society Organisations (CSO-Forum) for the same. 

Notably, a few legislators along with CSO forum recently visited Kerala and took stock of the Panchayati Raj arrangements in the state, following which, a decision was taken also to develop model panchayats in the state.

According to officials, the state government has also signed MoU with KILA for the overall development of panchayats in Jharkhand. The move aims at decentralising of powers and strengthening the local self government system. 

“In a first such initiative in Jharkhand, KILA has been roped in to convert panchayats here into modern ones and help them getting ISO certification. Along with the ISO certification, standard operating procedure (sop) for complete development of the panchayats are being prepared under which efforts will be made to bring on 360 degree all and out development of the Panchayats,” said State Panchayati Raj Director Nisha Oraon. 

It is being done on pilot basis for which nearly 50 panchayats have been identified all over the state, she said. According to the official, they will also need support from the local representatives as day to day monitoring of the panchayats has to be done.

“Every basic activity like how to run the office, how to dispose the applications coming to the Panchayat Secretariat, what should be the time limit for the certificates issued from there will be taken care properly to ensure that one do not have to the district office,” said the Panchayati Raj director.  To make it possible, basic requirement is that Panchayat Secretariats opens regularly  and a roaster be made so that the panchayat-level workers are present there, she said.

“Basically, we are trying to make the panchayat Secretariat functional and create a service hub in each of the panchayats,” said the director. In addition to that, the KILA will also design course modules for the training of Panchayati Raj representatives in the State, she said. Notably, KILA was first appointed by Kerala Government in 2018 for providing consultancy for ISO certification of gram panchayats. 

Since them, the state managed to get ISO certificates for all its 152 block panchayats in the State by the end of 2019 through its training and capacity building modules. Jharkhand is the first state after Kerala which is striving to achieve ISO certification for its panchayats.

