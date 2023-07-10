Home Nation

Manipur: Uneasy calm prevails after days of endless violence

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  No major incident of violence was reported from any part of Manipur on Sunday even as an MLA of the ruling BJP said a political solution to the crisis would be possible only after consultations with all stakeholders and the return of peace and normalcy.

Official sources said an uneasy calm prevailed in some vulnerable areas. At one place, the miscreants fired some “speculative” shots. Nobody was killed or injured. In the state capital Imphal, some civil society organisations and women groups organised separate programmes where they renewed the demand that the government abrogate the suspension of operation agreement that it signed with the Kuki insurgent groups.

They also opposed the Kuki MLAs’ demand of “separate administration” for the community. BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said whatever negotiations the Centre undertakes, the “final decision” would only come after consultations with all stakeholders.

The statement comes two days after Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka met the leaders of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum and Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi in the national capital. “All of us have been assured that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected and the aspirations of all indigenous people of Manipur will be taken care of,” Singh tweeted.

“…The political solution to be brought will come after consultations with all stakeholders when peace and normalcy returns,” he further wrote. The Nagas are one of the three major communities of Manipur. They opposed the state government’s move to set up a semi-permanent relief camp in Ukhrul district for the displaced people of other districts.

The Tangkhul Naga Long, which is the apex Naga organisation of Ukhrul district, said the government must work out a policy to accommodate the displaced persons in their original place and not scatter them in other places. The violence, which broke out on May 3, left more than 120 people dead and over 50,000 others displaced.

