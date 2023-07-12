Home Nation

Yogi govt gives nod to 2 thermal power projects of 800 MW each

Yogi Adityanath cabinet, on Tuesday, approved two thermal power projects — 'Obra D' —- of 800 MW capacity each to be built at the cost of Rs 18,000 crore in tribal district of Sonbhadra.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, on Tuesday, approved two thermal power projects — ‘Obra D’ —- of 800 MW capacity each to be built at the cost of Rs 18,000 crore in the tribal district of Sonbhadra.

The agreement for the two projects was signed by the UP government with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) during the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow in February, this year.

As per State Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma, the projects would ease the power scenario in the state a great deal, especially when the consumption of electricity was increasing day by day.

He added: “During the Global Investors Summit, we had signed an agreement with NTPC to set up a thermal plant at Obra. This plant will be built on about 500 acres of land and if further land is needed, arrangements will be made for that too.”

The minister added: “UP government and NTPC will have 50-50 participation in this. In this, 30 per cent equity will be given by both parties and the idea is to take a 70 per cent loan from financial institutions.

