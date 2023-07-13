New norms for teaching languages, mathematics in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to minimise the adverse impact of COVID-19 on children’s learning processes and to help them develop grade-appropriate competency, the UP government is working on making primary class students, especially 4th and 5th standard students, proficient in main subjects, including language and mathematics.

The State Basic Education Department has issued instructions to the teaching staff on conducting teaching activities in the classrooms in accordance with the directory created by the state project office. Two teachers, each in class 4 and class 5 of council schools, have been trained by Pratham Education Foundation, the body working to improve the education standard in the country.

According to Director General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, the Basic Education Department is engaged in a number of initiatives to reduce the adverse impact of the pandemic on children’s teaching-learning processes as there was a gap in classroom teaching and learning during the lockdown periods. The department has roped in various institutions and agencies to implement several programmes for the betterment of students.

The State Project Office has made the directory for teaching language and mathematics in classes IV and V for the district teachers. “The teaching of language and mathematics in classes IV and V has to be as per the guidelines so that the students can be imparted with class-specific competencies,” said a government spokesman. According to the directory, one hour of activities for teaching language and one hour of activities for teaching mathematics should be held, respectively.

During this period, children should be divided into groups for language and mathematics on the basis of their present learning level, and group-wise teaching work should also be done. Moreover, teachers are expected to make a group progress chart as per the requirement of teaching by determining the basic and advanced groups of language and mathematics subjects for all the children in classes four and five. Teaching work should be done by one teacher each in the basic group and the advanced group.

As per the guidelines, after conducting activities for four weeks, revision of the lessons taught should be done in the subsequent week. Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) -based activities in classes IV and V should be monitored under the collaborative supervision of the State Reference Group (SRG), Academic Resources Person (ARP), and Diet Mentor.

Reducing Covid impact

